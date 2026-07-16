Jack White, The Killers, Sublime playing inaugural Ocean Way Festival

Jack White, The Killers and Sublime will play the inaugural Ocean Way Festival, taking place Sept. 26-27 in Santa Monica, California.

The festival, which will also be headlined by "Man I Need" singer Olivia Dean, is produced by Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella and Stagecoach.

"Santa Monica is in the middle of a renaissance," says Mayor Caroline Torosis. "The city is welcoming the world to its shores, and Ocean Way Festival is how we're making sure our own community is at the center of it."

Santa Monica residents can access a presale beginning July 22 at 11 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 23 at 11 a.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OceanWayFestival.com.

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