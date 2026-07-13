Jack White joined by daughter on bass at NYC show

Jack White made his concert in New York City Saturday a family affair.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker's daughter Scarlett White joined him onstage to play bass during renditions of the White Stripes songs "Cannon" and "Black Math."

You can watch footage of the "Cannon" performance now via White's Instagram.

Saturday's concert was White's first of two shows at NYC's Brooklyn Paramount, the second of which took place Sunday. His tour continues Tuesday in Toronto.

White is touring in support of his new solo album, Frozen Charlotte, which just dropped on Friday.

In other children-of-rock-musicians-playing-bass news, Eden Gallup, son of The Cure bassist Simon Gallup, has been filling in for his father while he recovers from an illness.

"WE HOPE YOU WILL JOIN US IN WISHING SIMON THE SPEEDIEST OF RECOVERIES - AND EDEN THANKS!" The Cure writes in an all-caps Instagram post.

The Cure's European tour continues Wednesday in Athens.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.