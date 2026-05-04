Jack White headlining 2026 Iron Blossom festival

Jack White at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

Jack White is headlining the 2026 Iron Blossom festival, taking place Sept. 19-20 in Richmond, Virginia.

The bill also includes LCD Soundsystem, Geese, Portugal. The Man, Phantogram and the Dave Grohl-approved Angine de Poitrine.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit IronBlossomFestival.com.

You can also catch White live on his upcoming U.S. headlining tour, kicking off in July.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!