Jack White headlining 2026 Iron Blossom festival

Jack White is headlining the 2026 Iron Blossom festival, taking place Sept. 19-20 in Richmond, Virginia.

The bill also includes LCD Soundsystem, Geese, Portugal. The Man, Phantogram and the Dave Grohl-approved Angine de Poitrine.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit IronBlossomFestival.com.

You can also catch White live on his upcoming U.S. headlining tour, kicking off in July.

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