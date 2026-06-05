Jack White gifts signature guitar to viral guitarist who purposefully butchers classic riffs

Jack White has gifted a social media star one of his signature guitars, after she went viral for posting clips of herself performing classic guitar riffs — badly.

Charlene Kaye has amassed a social media following thanks to videos where she butchers iconic songs while playing in a Guitar Center just to anger men.

Well, apparently White is a fan. In a new post, Kaye revealed that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer sent her one of his signature Triplecaster guitars.

“I don’t know how to say this without bragging, so I’m just gonna brag,” Kaye says in the post. “Jack White sent me a guitar.”

She adds that after playing a gig at White’s Third Man Records in Nashville, she met his wife, Olivia Jean, who let her know that White was a fan and wanted to send her the instrument.

“It’s so dope, because not only does it mean that he is a feminist, he also has a sense of humor,” Kaye says of White’s fandom. “So, thank you, thank you Jack, for this beautiful Triplecaster, and to honor your legacy, I have started an all-Asian White Stripes cover band called the Rice Stripes.”

She then sang what she said was the band’s debut single, performing a parody of the White Stripes classic “Seven Nation Army.”

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