Jack White added to Coachella lineup; watch interview on 'Colbert'

Jack White is a last-minute addition to the Coachella 2026 weekend one lineup, taking place Friday through Sunday.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker will open the Mohave tent side stage at 3 p.m. PT for a 45-minute set on Saturday.

The Coachella 2026 lineup also includes The xx, Turnstile, The Strokes, Interpol, Foster the People, Geese, Iggy Pop, Wet Leg, Royel Otis, Gigi Perez and Nine Inch Noize, a collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and producer Boys Noize.

The full Coachella weekend one set times are up now on Coachella.com. You can watch Coachella streaming live online via YouTube.

In other Jack White news, the White Stripes frontman appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday for an interview. He spoke with Colbert about his new book, Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Vol. 1, as well his memories of growing up in Detroit and of his late mother, Teresa Gillis, who passed away in March.

White was also recently a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, during which he performed the live debut of his new singles "G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs" and "Derecho Demonico."

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