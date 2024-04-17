Jack Antonoff makes 2024 TIME100 list

Jack Antonoff is among the musicians included on the 2024 TIME100 list, which honors the most influential people in the world, according to TIME magazine.

In an essay commemorating the Bleachers frontman and star producer, collaborator Maren Morris writes, "I can count on one hand the people I feel safe with in the studio. Jack Antonoff makes you feel like you can just be."

"I don't know a producer with a more diverse breadth of work," Morris says. "Yes, we all know the albums he produced and won multiple Grammys for, but I always go back to the music he performs himself. When I listen to Bleachers, I hear subtle threads of his production ear that is present in his contributions to other artists' projects, but it's in his own artistry that he glows."

She adds, "And the live shows: holy s***."

Other TIME100 entries include Patti Smith on pop star Dua Lipa and Lenny Kravitz on actor Colman Domingo.

The 2024 TIME100 honorees will be celebrated during a New York City gala on April 25, which will later air as an ABC primetime special on May 12.

