Jack Antonoff is 'not joking' on new Bleachers song

'Everyone for ten minutes' album artwork. (Dirty Hit)
By Josh Johnson

Bleachers have premiered a new song called "i'm not joking," a track off the band's upcoming album, everyone for ten minutes.

Frontman Jack Antonoff is credited as playing harpsichord on the song as he sings, "I'm not joking, it was love at first sight."

As a YouTube commenter remarks, "We get it, you're in love, no need to bring out the bloody harpsicord."

Everyone for ten minutes is due out May 22. It also includes the previously released songs "you and forever," "dirty wedding dress" and "the van."

Bleachers will launch a U.S. tour in June.

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