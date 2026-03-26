It's something unpredictable: Gigi Perez covers Green Day's 'Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)'

Gigi Perez performs during Laneway Festival 2026 at Western Springs Stadium on February 05, 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Gigi Perez has released a cover of the Green Day song "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

The "Sailor Song" artist recorded the '90s classic for Hollister's newly launched graduation season campaign, continuing the track's status as a graduation staple despite being initially written as a bitter breakup song.

The cover is accompanied by a video, now available on YouTube, featuring footage of seniors reflecting on the final days of high school cut with shots of Perez strumming an acoustic guitar. It begins with Perez listening to a tape cassette of the opening guitar line that Billie Joe Armstrong infamously fumbles in the intro of the original song. However, Perez does not say the f-word, as Armstrong did.

"There were so many pieces of this project that made this opportunity feel perfect," Perez says in a statement. "I'm deeply nostalgic, and thinking about my own senior year, the impact Green Day has had on me, and my connection with Hollister made reimagining a song that's so important to me a really special experience."

Perez will be performing at Coachella in April before launching a tour opening for Noah Kahan in June.

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