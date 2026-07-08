Interpol shares new song 'Iron City' off upcoming ﻿'This Mirror Weighs a Ton'﻿ album

Interpol has premiered a new song called "Iron City," a track off the band's upcoming album, This Mirror Weighs a Ton.

The lyrics reference Interpol's hometown of New York City with the opening line, "Alone in Central Park when/ Nothing seems to happen."

This Mirror Weighs a Ton, the eighth Interpol album and the follow-up to 2022's The Other Side of Make-Believe, drops Aug. 28. "Iron City" marks the third song to be released off the record, following "See Out Loud" and the title track.

Interpol will launch a U.S. tour July 31 in Denver.

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