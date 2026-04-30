Interpol announces North American headlining tour

Paul Banks of Interpol performs during a concert at Auditorio Pabellón M on May 18, 2023 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Interpol has announced a North American headlining tour.

The trek kicks off July 31 in Denver and stretches to Oct. 17 in Nashville. Presales begin May 6 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit InterpolNYC.com.

Interpol's other upcoming live plans include playing the 2026 CBGB Festival in New York City and opening for a sombr show in Vancouver.

In addition to their time on the road, Interpol has been busy in the studio working on new music. The band's most recent album is 2022's The Other Side of Make-Believe.

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