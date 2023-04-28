Incubus recruits Panic! at the Disco bassist Nicole Row for 2023 concerts

Incubus has recruited Panic! at the Disco bassist Nicole Row for the band's remaining 2023 concerts.

Row will be filling in for Ben Kenney, who announced in January that he'd undergone surgery to remove a brain tumor. Tal Wilkenfeld, who's played with artists including Mick Jagger, Prince and Jeff Beck, stepped in for Kenney during Incubus' shows earlier this year.

"As Ben continues to recover from his surgery, we welcome Nicole to the band and look forward to playing shows with her this year!" Incubus says. "We're currently in rehearsals for the upcoming tour and cant wait to get back out on the road to see everyone this summer!"

"So grateful to be asked to fill in for [Kenney] while he recovers!" Row adds. "It's an honor to play music with such an iconic band and a wonderful group of people. Let's gooooo!"

Row played with Panic! from 2018 until last March, when the Brendon Urie-led outfit played their final show.

Incubus' 2023 schedule includes dates with Coheed and Cambria in May, and a full U.S. tour with Badflower kicking off in July. They're also heading to Europe in June.

