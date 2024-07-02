Imagine Dragons premieres "Wake Up" video; Dan Reynolds responds to Serj Tankian

Imagine Dragons has premiered the video for "Wake Up," a track off their new album, Loom.

The hazy clip has Dan Reynolds and company performing on a rooftop next the the El Cortex Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, cut with quick, seemingly random shots of disparate images. You can watch it on YouTube.

Loom, the follow-up to ID's two-part Mercury album, dropped in June. It also includes the lead single "Eyes Closed."

ID will launch a U.S. tour in support of Loom July 30 in Camden, New Jersey.

In other ID news, Reynolds has spoken out about the band's decision to play a show in Azerbaijan in 2023. System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian made headlines for calling out Imagine Dragons for going through with the concert, which he said would "normalize and whitewash" Azerbaijan's "heinous human rights violations" against his ancestral home country of Armenia.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Reynolds is asked whether he has any regrets about playing in countries including Azerbaijan.

"No," Reynolds says. "I don't believe in depriving our fans who want to see us play because of the acts of their leaders and their governments."

"I think that's a really slippery slope," he continues. "I think the second you start to do that, there’s corrupt leaders and warmongers all over the world, and where do you draw the line?"

When asked if he has any direct response to Tankian, who later said he has "zero respect" for the ID members and thinks they're "not good human beings" for playing the concert, Reynolds replies, "I think I just said it. It's a slippery slope, and I'm never going to deprive our fans of playing for them."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.