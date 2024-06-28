Iain Cook of CHVRCHES releases remix of The Cranberries' "Linger"

CHVRCHES member Iain Cook has released a remix of The Cranberries' hit "Linger."

"When I got the stems, the first thing I did was listen to [late frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan's] vocal tracks in isolation," Cook shares. "Hearing those for the first time was magical; I was shocked by the intimacy and emotion in her performance."

"The first thing I did was to sit with the vocals on their own and rework the chords on piano," he continues. "I often find that this is a great starting point with remixes as it helps you to shake off some associations that you have with the song, and this is a song which I've known and loved for over 30 years."

Cranberries drummer Fergal Lawler adds that Cook's remix is "outstanding," "fresh" and "upbeat."

"Dolores' original vocal is retained and sounds so beautiful and vulnerable at times," Lawler says. "I'm sure she would have loved it."

You can listen to the remix now via digital outlets.

CHVRCHES' most recent album is 2021's Screen Violence. Since then, frontwoman Lauren Mayberry has started releasing solo music.

