Hozier shares new 'Unreal Unearth' song, "Francesca"

Columbia Records

By Josh Johnson

Hozier has premiered a new song called "Francesca," a track off his upcoming album, Unreal Unearth.

According to a press release, Unreal Unearth draws inspiration from Dante's famed epic poem Inferno, with "Francesca" focusing on "the sin of the second circle of hell: lust."

"Francesca" is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Unreal Unearth, the follow-up to 2019's Wasteland, Baby!, drops August 18. It also includes the songs "Eat Your Young" and "All Things End," which were released in March on the Eat Your Young EP.

Hozier is currently playing a run of intimate U.S. shows. He'll launch a full North American tour in September.

