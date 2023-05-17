Hozier announces new album, ﻿'Unreal Unearth'

Hozier has announced a new album called Unreal Unearth.

The third full-length effort from the "Take Me to Church" artist — and his first since 2019's Wasteland, Baby! — arrives August 18.

Unreal Unearth includes songs "Eat Your Young" and "All Things End," which were previously released on the Hozier EP Eat Your Young, which dropped in March. A third track, titled "Francesca," drops Friday, May 19.

Hozier is currently playing a run of intimate U.S. shows. He'll launch a full North American tour in September.

