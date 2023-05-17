Hozier announces new album, ﻿'Unreal Unearth'

Columbia Records

By Josh Johnson

Hozier has announced a new album called Unreal Unearth.

The third full-length effort from the "Take Me to Church" artist — and his first since 2019's Wasteland, Baby! — arrives August 18.

Unreal Unearth includes songs "Eat Your Young" and "All Things End," which were previously released on the Hozier EP Eat Your Young, which dropped in March. A third track, titled "Francesca," drops Friday, May 19.

Hozier is currently playing a run of intimate U.S. shows. He'll launch a full North American tour in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!