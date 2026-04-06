How gas prices have changed in Cape Coral in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Lakeland using data from AAA.

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How gas prices have changed in Cape Coral in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Fort Myers-Cape Coral, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of April 6.

Cape Coral by the numbers

- Gas current price: $4.22

--- Florida average: $4.20

- Week change: +$0.25 (+6.2%)

- Year change: +$1.02 (+31.8%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.88 (6/12/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.84

- Week change: +$0.16 (+2.8%)

- Year change: +$2.21 (+60.9%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.88 (4/2/26)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Tulsa, OK: $3.22

#2. Lawton, OK: $3.23

#3. Oklahoma City, OK: $3.24

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.05

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#4. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.07

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#3. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.08

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#2. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.11

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#1. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.12