How gas prices have changed in Sebastian in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Lakeland using data from AAA. (pan demin // Shutterstock/pan demin // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

pan demin // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

How gas prices have changed in Sebastian in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of April 6.

Sebastian by the numbers
- Gas current price: $4.21
--- Florida average: $4.20
- Week change: +$0.23 (+5.8%)
- Year change: +$0.99 (+30.6%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.92 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.76
- Week change: +$0.11 (+1.9%)
- Year change: +$2.09 (+57.0%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.84 (4/2/26)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Tulsa, OK: $3.22
#2. Lawton, OK: $3.23
#3. Oklahoma City, OK: $3.24

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

jittawit21 // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.05

Elen Nika // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.07

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. San Francisco, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.08

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.11

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $6.12

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