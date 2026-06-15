Hoobastank premieres first new single in eight years, 'How Do You Sleep?'

"How Do You Sleep?" single artwork. (Judge and Jury Records)
By Josh Johnson

Hoobastank has premiered a new song called "How Do You Sleep?", marking the first fresh material from "The Reason" outfit in eight years.

"I feel good about releasing new music. It's kind of like a creative 'pressure valve' has been opened," frontman Doug Robb says in a statement. "[Producer] Howard Benson's enthusiasm was a big part of opening it for us. He gave us direction but also a lot more freedom than he may have previously."

You can watch the video for "How Do You Sleep?" streaming now on YouTube.

Hoobastank's most recent album is 2018's Push Pull.

You can catch Hoobastank live as part of Staind's Break the Cycle 25th anniversary tour kicking off in September.

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