The Hives schedule North American tour dates

The Hives Perform At The O2 Academy Leeds Andrew Benge/Redferns (Andrew Benge/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

The Hives have scheduled a North American headlining tour in support of their latest album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons.

The outing kicks off September 16 in Toronto and wraps up October 2 in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheHives.com.

You can also catch The Hives at the Sea.Hear.Now and Oceans Calling festivals.

The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons was released in August. It marks the first Hives album in 11 years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!