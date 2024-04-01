The Hives schedule North American tour dates

The Hives Perform At The O2 Academy Leeds Andrew Benge/Redferns (Andrew Benge/Redferns)

The Hives have scheduled a North American headlining tour in support of their latest album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons.

The outing kicks off September 16 in Toronto and wraps up October 2 in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheHives.com.

You can also catch The Hives at the Sea.Hear.Now and Oceans Calling festivals.

The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons was released in August. It marks the first Hives album in 11 years.

