Highly Suspect announces US headlining tour

Mariano Regidor/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Highly Suspect has announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, As Above, So Below.

The headlining outing begins Sep. 12 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and wraps up Oct. 13 in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time; presales begin Wednesday.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HighlySuspect.net.

As Above, So Below, the fifth Highly Suspect record and the follow-up to 2022's The Midnight Demon Club, drops Friday. It includes the single "Summertime Voodoo."

Highly Suspect will play a run of intimate U.S. dates, during which they're performing As Above, So Below in full, starting July 24 in Memphis.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Powered By Her Festival

    Join us Saturday, September 7th inside the air conditioned Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg!

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!