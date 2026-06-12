Hear title track off The Revivalists' upcoming album, ﻿'Get It Honest'

'Get It Honest' album artwork. (Concord Records; Credit: Arthur Leipzig, 'Growing Up in New York, Follow the Leader,' 1943)

The Revivalists have premiered a new song called "Get It Honest," the title track off the band's upcoming album.

"'Get It Honest' came to me in a dream," says frontman David Shaw in a statement. "It woke me up and pretty much demanded my attention right then and there. So there I was at 3 AM, lying in bed next to my wife, typing out the lyrics to what would become the song."

He continues, "Songs can come in all sorts of ways and carry various messages, too, but the most important takeaway from this for me is that they always find a way to hit you right when you need them the most or maybe when you can actually 'hear' them."

You can watch the lyric video for "Get It Honest" on YouTube.

Get It Honest, the follow-up to 2023's Pour It Out into the Night, drops July 24. It also includes the previously released songs "Heart Stop" and "Razorblades and Runways."

The Revivalists will be touring the U.S. throughout the summer and fall.

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