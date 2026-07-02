Hear The Offspring's Dexter Holland sing on new Billy Morrison song, 'Never Gonna Change'

Dexter Holland of The Offspring performs live on stage during day on of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 22, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland is featured on a new song called "Never Gonna Change" by Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison.

"Billy Morrison has a great track record and is a good guy so when he sent me 'Never Gonna Change' for a collab, it was an immediate 'I'm in,'" Holland says in a statement. "The song is just the right amount of angst, rebellion and fun. A summer banger if you ask me."

You can watch the animated lyric video for "Never Gonna Change" streaming now on YouTube.

"Never Gonna Change" appears on Morrison's upcoming solo album, Hollow, due out Aug. 7. It also includes the previously released single "Becoming," which features Godsmack frontman Sully Erna and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, as well as guest spots from Marilyn Manson, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Billy Idol's Steve Stevens and rappers Chuck D, B-Real and DMC.

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