Hear new song from The Last Dinner Party, 'Knocking at the Sky'

'From the Pyre' deluxe album artwork. (Island Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Last Dinner Party has premiered a new song called "Knocking at the Sky."

The track is included on the newly released deluxe edition of the "Nothing Matters" outfit's 2025 sophomore album, From the Pyre.

"'Knocking at the Sky' is the final tale from The Pyre," The Last Dinner Party says in a statement. "After creating an album about storytelling and world-building, we thought it apt to end this act with a story set in the sinister myth world itself: Los Angeles."

"Hollywood is the ultimate fairytale," the band continues. "The stakes are at surreal heights, the landscape is unruly and plastic, and it's populated with a cast of Grimm characters all striving and struggling at the center of their own hero's journey."

You can watch the video for "Knocking at the Sky" on YouTube.

The Last Dinner Party will hit the road opening for sombr's U.S. tour starting in October. They'll kick off 2027 with a run of dates opening for Olivia Rodrigo.

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