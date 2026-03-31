Hear new song from AWOLNATION side project The Barbarians of California, 'Vanilla Latte'

The Barbarians of California, AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno's hardcore side project, has released a new song called "Vanilla Latte."

"For 'Vanilla Latte,' we dip back into our thrashy side with the usual dose of sarcasm and irreverence," says fellow Barbarian Eric Stenman in a statement.

You can watch the "Vanilla Latte" video, which was filmed during the 2026 ShipRocked concert cruise, streaming now on YouTube.

"Vanilla Latte" follows the January single "Bomb to a Knife Fight." The debut Barbarians album, And Now I'm Just Gnashing My Teeth, was released in 2024.

The Barbarians of California will launch a tour in May. Their live schedule includes dates opening for Guns N' Roses.

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