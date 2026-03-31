Hear new song from AWOLNATION side project The Barbarians of California, 'Vanilla Latte'

"Vanilla Latte" single artwork. (Villains for Good/Two Twenty Five Music)
By Josh Johnson

The Barbarians of California, AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno's hardcore side project, has released a new song called "Vanilla Latte."

"For 'Vanilla Latte,' we dip back into our thrashy side with the usual dose of sarcasm and irreverence," says fellow Barbarian Eric Stenman in a statement.

You can watch the "Vanilla Latte" video, which was filmed during the 2026 ShipRocked concert cruise, streaming now on YouTube.

"Vanilla Latte" follows the January single "Bomb to a Knife Fight." The debut Barbarians album, And Now I'm Just Gnashing My Teeth, was released in 2024.

The Barbarians of California will launch a tour in May. Their live schedule includes dates opening for Guns N' Roses.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!