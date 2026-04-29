Hear new Claypool Lennon Delirium song, 'Melody of Entropy'

'The Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy' album artwork. (ATO Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Claypool Lennon Delirium, the band featuring Primus' Les Claypool and Sean Ono Lennon, has premiered a new song called "Melody of Entropy."

Lennon describes the track as "a message to the robots who have finally awakened into consciousness."

"As they realize they can feel, and love, and cry, and lament for the first time the finitude of their own lives, the song offers some consolation by explaining that they are just a drop of rain on an endless sea, a splash of paint on a masterpiece, an instance in an infinity, and that life itself is the 'Melody of Entropy,'" Lennon says.

You can watch the "Melody of Entropy" video streaming now on YouTube.

"Melody of Entropy" will appear on the upcoming Claypool Lennon Delirium album, The Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy, due out Friday.

The Claypool Lennon Delirium will launch a U.S. tour with Primus and another Claypool band, the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, on May 20 in Reno, Nevada.

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