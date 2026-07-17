Hear The Lumineers cover The Felice Brothers for upcoming tribute album

'Felice County Fair' album artwork. (Free Flight Records/Sun Mountain Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Lumineers have released a cover of the song "The Kid," originally by the folk band The Felice Brothers.

The recording is included on an upcoming tribute album to The Felice Brothers, titled Felice County Fair. The project was spearheaded by Brandy Schultz, wife of Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz.

"When Brandy and I first started dating, we each made a mix CD for each other, like a playlist," Wesley says in a statement. "We each put Felice Brothers on our playlists…it was then I knew she was a keeper. A lot of our initial falling in love was listening to The Felice Brothers."

Felice County Fair is due out Oct. 16. It also includes contributions from Brandon Flowers of The Killers, Nathaniel Rateliff and Bright Eyes.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!