Hear The Lumineers cover The Felice Brothers for upcoming tribute album

The Lumineers have released a cover of the song "The Kid," originally by the folk band The Felice Brothers.

The recording is included on an upcoming tribute album to The Felice Brothers, titled Felice County Fair. The project was spearheaded by Brandy Schultz, wife of Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz.

"When Brandy and I first started dating, we each made a mix CD for each other, like a playlist," Wesley says in a statement. "We each put Felice Brothers on our playlists…it was then I knew she was a keeper. A lot of our initial falling in love was listening to The Felice Brothers."

Felice County Fair is due out Oct. 16. It also includes contributions from Brandon Flowers of The Killers, Nathaniel Rateliff and Bright Eyes.

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