Hear Jutes 'Disassociate' on new single

"Disassociate" single artwork. (Position Music)
By Josh Johnson

Jutes has premiered a new single called "Disassociate."

"This is about the world crumbling around me and me needing a break from empathizing and taking on everyone's pain by disassociating with someone else," Jutes says in a statement. "Sometimes you have sex to feel something and sometimes you have it to feel nothing."

You can watch the video for "Disassociate" on YouTube.

"Disassociate" follows Jutes' 2025 single "It Takes Two," which is currently charting on the Billboard Alternative Airplay ranking.

Jutes, who is also known as Mr. Demi Lovato, will be performing at Ohio's Inkcarceration Festival in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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