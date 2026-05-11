Hear Clairo sing with Rostam on new song, 'Hardy'

'American Stories' album artwork. (Matsor Projects/Secretly Distribution)
By Josh Johnson

Rostam has premiered a new song called "Hardy" featuring Clairo.

The former Vampire Weekend member previously worked with Clairo as a producer on her 2019 debut album, Immunity.

"'Hardy' is a song about looking forward and looking back," Rostam says in a statement. "Ultimately, I hope it leaves you with some feeling of hope for the future."

He adds, "I'm so happy Claire could make a guest appearance and sing her own section of the song— I have always loved the way her voice communicates optimism."

You can watch the "Hardy" video on YouTube.

"Hardy" appears on Rostam's upcoming album, American Stories, due out Friday. Rostam will launch a U.S. tour on May 27 in San Diego.

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