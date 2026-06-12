Hear all six bonus tracks off blink-182's ﻿'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket'﻿ with 25th anniversary reissue

'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket' 25th anniversary reissue artwork. (Geffen Records)
By Josh Johnson

Blink-182 has released a deluxe reissue of their 2001 album, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, in honor of its 25th anniversary.

Those who picked up Take Off Your Pants and Jacket when it first released a quarter-century ago may remember that it was available in three configurations, each corresponding to one of the images on the cover artwork — the red airplane, the yellow pants or the green jacket. Each edition included its own set of bonus tracks.

The 25th anniversary Take Off Your Pants and Jacket edition marks the first time all those bonus tracks have been collected in a single package. It also marks the songs' streaming debut. The reissue is out now via digital outlets and is available now to preorder on vinyl.

Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, which was released on June 12, 2001, marked the fourth blink-182 album and the follow-up to their massive 1999 breakout effort, Enema of the State. It spawned the singles "First Date," "The Rock Show" and "Stay Together for the Kids," and became the first blink album to hit #1 on the Billboard 200.

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