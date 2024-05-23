Hayley Williams throws back to '﻿Self-Serenades'﻿ era with unreleased videos

While many people aren't eager to revisit the year 2020, Hayley Williams is throwing it back to the deep pandemic era with a series of previously unreleased Self-Serenades videos.

The Paramore frontwoman had started the Self-Serenades series as a form of therapy once it became clear she wouldn't be able to tour her 2020 debut solo album, Petals for Armor. It featured Williams performing acoustic versions of her solo material and various covers that she posted to her Instagram.

Now, Williams has dug up six Self-Serenades performances that she'd never posted, including a cover of The Cardigans' "Communication."

"Found more that I never posted way back when so just gettin em out of the camera roll and somewhere they can live forever," Williams says.

You can check out the newly released Self-Serenades now via Williams' Instagram.

Williams and Paramore are currently on tour opening the European leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

