Hayley Williams makes surprise appearance at Rico Nasty concert

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs on stage as support on the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

In 2023, rapper Rico Nasty joined Paramore onstage in Los Angeles for a rendition of "Misery Business." Now, Hayley Williams has repaid the favor.

Williams made a surprise appearance during Rico's own show in LA on Tuesday. Together, they performed the Rico song "Smack a B****."

Williams has made a habit recently of popping up at other artists' shows, including Deftones, Turnstile and David Byrne.

As for her own music, Williams released a new solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, in August. It'll be available on physical formats on Friday.

