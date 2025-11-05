Hayley Williams makes surprise appearance at Rico Nasty concert

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Edinburgh, Scotland Hayley Williams of Paramore performs on stage as support on the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management ) (Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)
By Josh Johnson

In 2023, rapper Rico Nasty joined Paramore onstage in Los Angeles for a rendition of "Misery Business." Now, Hayley Williams has repaid the favor.

Williams made a surprise appearance during Rico's own show in LA on Tuesday. Together, they performed the Rico song "Smack a B****."

Williams has made a habit recently of popping up at other artists' shows, including Deftones, Turnstile and David Byrne.

As for her own music, Williams released a new solo album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, in August. It'll be available on physical formats on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!