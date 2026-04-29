Hayley Williams duets with Noah Kahan in Nashville, announces Hollywood Bowl concert

Hayley Williams performs onstage during The Ally Coalition's 11th Annual Talent Show at NYU Skirball Center on December 15, 2025 in New York City. (Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)

Hayley Williams' concert in Nashville Tuesday features a surprise appearance from Noah Kahan.

The "Stick Season" artist joined the Paramore frontwoman onstage at Music City's Ryman Auditorium to play his song "Downfall," a track off his new album, The Great Divide.

Tuesday's show marked Williams' third and final date at the Ryman as part of her debut solo tour in support of her 2025 album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. The trek continues Saturday in Austin, Texas, and concludes with a three-show stand at The Wiltern in Los Angeles taking place May 12, 13 and 15.

If you can't get out to the West Coast for any of those dates, Williams has also just announced another chance to see her in LA. The newly added performance, dubbed "The Hayley Williams Show," takes place at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 5.

Registration for access to a presale is open now through Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. The presale begins May 4 at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on May 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

For all ticket info, visit HayleyWilliams.net.

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