Green Day announces ﻿'NIMRODS﻿' soundtrack

Green Day has announced the soundtrack to the band's upcoming NIMRODS movie.

The album, due out July 31, features Green Day classics — including "Basket Case," "Longview" and "Wake Me Up When September Ends" — as well as live recordings and a brand new track called "I'm Never Gonna R.I.P."

You can listen to "I'm Never Gonna R.I.P." and watch its accompanying video, which features footage from NIMRODS, streaming now on YouTube.

The NIMRODS soundtrack also includes contributions from The Paradox, Ultra Q and actress Mckenna Grace, as well as the film's fictional band, Analog Dogs.

In NIMRODS, three friends, played by Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust, embark on a road trip under the mistaken belief that their band, the aforementioned Analog Dogs, scored a gig opening for Green Day on New Year's Eve. The movie is said to be inspired by Green Day's early van touring days.

The cast also includes Grace, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Fred Armisen and Bobby Lee.

NIMRODS premieres in theaters on Aug. 14.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.