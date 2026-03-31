Gorillaz speaks on failed movie project with Netflix: 'It's not an interesting idea'

Gorillaz performs at the Pulse of Gaia Festival, at the Universidad Autonoma on September 20, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)

After a planned collaboration with Netflix fell through, Gorillaz is ruling out the possibility for a future movie.

"If we'd done a movie 25 years ago, fine but the idea of doing a movie now ... no interest in it whatsoever," artist Jamie Hewlett, who created the animated band alongside frontman Damon Albarn, tells The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music. "It's not an interesting idea, it's not an original idea."

"We had this moment with Netflix where we were literally told you can do whatever you want and we're going to give you as much money, and we're like, 'OK, great,'" Hewlett continues. "We had some brilliant ideas but it was just moving so slow and the guy we were working with just left, and they said, 'Don't worry we'll find someone else.' And it's like, OK, there's going to be another year of conversations before this starts again. So we pulled out."

Albarn says that the experience felt like "hanging around for what seemed an eternity."

While a movie didn't materialize, Hewlett said Gorillaz spent that time creating a new album, 2023's Cracker Island.

Gorillaz has since put out another record, The Mountain, which dropped in February. And while we may never get a full-length Gorillaz movie, they did put out a short film to accompany three songs off The Mountain.

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