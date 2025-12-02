Gorillaz announces LA shows featuring full album ﻿'The Mountain' ﻿performance

'The Mountain' album artwork. (Kong)
By Josh Johnson

Gorillaz has announced a pair of Los Angeles concerts, during which Damon Albarn and company will be performing their upcoming album, The Mountain, in full.

The shows take place Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 at the Hollywood Palladium. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. PT.

Additionally, Gorillaz has announced the LA launch of their House of Kong immersive exhibition, which will be open from Feb. 26 to March 19 at Rolling Greens DTLA.

House of Kong creative director Stephen Gallagher describes the exhibition as "an audio-visual artwork; an installation that takes a glance backwards in order to identify the path ahead."

House of Kong tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT. If you buy a House of Kong ticket, you'll receive access to a presale for the Hollywood Palladium shows beginning Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. PT.

The Mountain will be released March 20. It's the follow-up to 2023's Cracker Island.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!