Gorillaz announces LA shows featuring full album ﻿'The Mountain' ﻿performance

Gorillaz has announced a pair of Los Angeles concerts, during which Damon Albarn and company will be performing their upcoming album, The Mountain, in full.

The shows take place Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 at the Hollywood Palladium. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. PT.

Additionally, Gorillaz has announced the LA launch of their House of Kong immersive exhibition, which will be open from Feb. 26 to March 19 at Rolling Greens DTLA.

House of Kong creative director Stephen Gallagher describes the exhibition as "an audio-visual artwork; an installation that takes a glance backwards in order to identify the path ahead."

House of Kong tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT. If you buy a House of Kong ticket, you'll receive access to a presale for the Hollywood Palladium shows beginning Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. PT.

The Mountain will be released March 20. It's the follow-up to 2023's Cracker Island.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.