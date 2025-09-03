Good Neighbours share new song 'People Need People' off upcoming debut album

'Blue Sky Mentality' album artwork. (Capitol Records)
By Josh Johnson

Good Neighbours have shared a new song called "People Need People."

The track will appear on the "Home" duo's upcoming full-length debut album, Blue Sky Mentality.

"The title is everything the track is about," Good Neighbours say of "People Need People." "When we started this band, we were in and out of jobs and struggling with staying afloat. Luckily, we had an amazing group of mates around us who we've seen laugh and cry when the going gets tough. The song should be an arm around the ones you love."

Blue Sky Mentality is due out Sept. 26. It also includes the single "Ripple" and Good Neighbours' breakout hit, "Home."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

