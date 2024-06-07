Glass Animals debut new song, "A Tear in Space (Airlock)"

Glass Animals Perform In Berlin Frank Hoensch/Redferns (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Glass Animals have debuted a new song called "A Tear in Space (Airlock)," a track off their upcoming album, I Love You So F****** Much.

You can listen to the track now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

"We shot this video in an actual wind tunnel to capture the feeling of loving someone but being pushed away," Glass Animals share.

I Love You So F****** Much, which also includes the lead single "Creatures in Heaven," drops July 19. It's the follow-up to 2020's Dreamland, which spawned the megahit "Heat Waves."

Glass Animals will launch a U.S. tour in August.

