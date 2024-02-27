Get waxy: Madame Tussauds unveils Daft Punk figures

USA - 2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals In New York Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images (Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)

The members of Daft Punk are the latest artists to get the Madame Tussauds treatment.

The famed wax museum has unveiled figures of the "Get Lucky" duo, recreating Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo's famed robot costumes, specifically from the Random Access Memories era.

"Each figure is adorned with matching replica gloves and pyramid pendant necklaces, gold and silver for their respective DJ, representing the precise detail that went into crafting the figures 'Alive' with the luxurious fashion sense the pair came to be known for," reads a press release.

The figures will be on display at the Madame Tussauds New York City location. For more info, visit MadameTussauds.com.

Visiting wax versions of Daft Punk may be the closest you get to seeing the band nowadays, as they announced their breakup in 2021.

