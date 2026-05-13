The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon releases two new solo songs

"Not Bad for New Jersey" single artwork. (Lesser Known Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon has released two new solo songs.

The tracks are called "Not Bad for New Jersey" and "Better Before."

"'Not Bad for New Jersey' is my way of celebrating what I do and where I'm from," Fallon says in a statement. "I wrote that song looking back on my life the way you do after almost ending up in a crash – like, 'How did I make it through that?' I really could've busted myself open somewhere along the way, but somehow I'm still here, and I'm still in one piece."

Fallon will be playing a run of solo shows in June. His most recent solo album is 2021's Night Divine.

The last Gaslight Anthem album is 2023's History Books, which marked their first record in nine years.

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