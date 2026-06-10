The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon announces new solo album, ﻿'Not Bad for New Jersey'

'Not Bad for New Jersey' album artwork. (Lesser Known Records)

The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon has announced a new solo album called Not Bad For New Jersey.

The record is due out Sept. 10. It's the follow-up to 2021's Night Divine.

"From the beginning I knew I had to fully lean into the passion and lunacy of all these songs I felt inspired by – there wasn't much room for subtlety," Fallon says in a statement. "There was so much childlike joy in writing and recording all these songs. The whole album came together so naturally, with a level of creative fulfillment I hadn’t experienced in a very long time."

Not Bad for New Jersey takes its title from a song Fallon released in May alongside a track called "Better Before." A third cut, titled "Pearls," is out now.

The album also features guests including The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.

Here's the Not Bad for New Jersey track list:

"Not Bad for New Jersey"

"Better Before"

"Pearls"

"The Big Sleep" feat. Donovan Woods

"On Good Terms" feat. Lori McKenna

"Nobody Likes You in NYC"

"Love at the End of the World" feat. Brandon Flowers

"Somewhere You Shouldn't Be" feat. Phil Collen

"Fading on Me"

"Walkin' Through the Garden"

"Wolf by the River" feat. Marc Ribot

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