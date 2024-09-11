Franz Ferdinand announces new album, ﻿'The Human Fear'

Franz Ferdinand has announced a new album called The Human Fear.

The sixth studio effort from the "Take Me Out" rockers -- and their first since 2018's Always Ascending -- arrives January 10, 2025. The first single, the previously teased "Audacious," is out now via digital outlets.

"Making this record was one of the most life-affirming experiences I've had, but it's called The Human Fear," says frontman Alex Kapranos. "Fear reminds you that you're alive. I think we all are addicted in some way to the buzz it can give us. How we respond to it shows how we are human. So here's a bunch of songs searching for the thrill of being human via fears. Not that you'd necessarily notice on first listen."

The Human Fear also marks the first Franz Ferdinand album with new drummer Audrey Tait, who joined the band in 2021 in place of original member Paul Thomson.

Here's the track list for The Human Fear:

"Audacious"

"Everyday Dreamer"

"The Doctor"

"Hooked"

"Build It Up"

"Night or Day"

"Tell Me I Should Stay"

"Cats"

"Black Eyelashes"

"Bar Lonely"

"The Birds"

