Franz Ferdinand shares new ﻿'The Human Fear﻿' track, 'Night or Day'

Franz Ferdinand has shared a new song called "Night or Day," a track off the band's upcoming album, The Human Fear.

"Life may never be easy, but damn, we'll make sure we live it up night or day," says frontman Alex Kapranos.

You can listen to "Night or Day" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

The Human Fear, the follow-up to 2018's Always Ascending, drops Jan. 10. It also includes the lead single "Audacious."

Franz Ferdinand will launch a U.S. tour in March.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.