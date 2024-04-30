Founding Local Natives member Kelcey Ayer leaving band

2022 High Water Festival Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Founding Local Natives vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kelcey Ayer is leaving the band.

In an Instagram post, the "When Am I Gonna Lose You" share that "our latest album and its upcoming tours will be the last with Kelcey as a member of Local Natives."

That album, But I'll Wait for You, was just released on April 19.

"We started making music together when we were teenagers, our bond is so much deeper than just bandmates; we have a true family love between us," the post reads. "While we're of course sad to see our very talented and wonderfully weird friend go, we're supportive of his decision to step away from Local Natives to focus on other projects."

It concludes, "For now we're looking forward to celebrating what we have all done together over the last six records, and what’s yet to come."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

