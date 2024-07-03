Foster the People shares French, Spanish & Portuguese lyric videos for "Lost in Space" single

Foster the People is going multilingual with their "Lost in Space" single.

The "Pumped Up Kicks" outfit has shared new lyric videos for "Lost in Space," translating the track into French, Spanish and Portuguese.

"Lost in Space" is the lead single off the upcoming Foster the People album, Paradise State of Mind. The follow-up to 2017's Sacred Hearts Club drops Aug. 16.

Foster the People will be performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

