Foster the People shares French, Spanish & Portuguese lyric videos for "Lost in Space" single

Atlantic Records

By Josh Johnson

Foster the People is going multilingual with their "Lost in Space" single.

The "Pumped Up Kicks" outfit has shared new lyric videos for "Lost in Space," translating the track into French, Spanish and Portuguese.

"Lost in Space" is the lead single off the upcoming Foster the People album, Paradise State of Mind. The follow-up to 2017's Sacred Hearts Club drops Aug. 16.

Foster the People will be performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Powered By Her Festival

    Join us Saturday, September 7th inside the air conditioned Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!