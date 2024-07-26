Foster the People shares new song, "Chasing Low Vibrations," announces NYC & LA shows

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Foster the People has shared a new song called "Chasing Low Vibrations," a track off the band's upcoming album, Paradise State of Mind.

"It's about stepping into a new chapter of being, while reflecting on the past," the group says.

You can listen to "Chasing Low Vibrations" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Paradise State of Mind, the follow-up to 2017's Sacred Hearts Club, drops Aug. 16. It also includes the single "Lost in Space" and the cut "Take Me Back."

In more Foster the People news, the "Pumped Up Kicks" outfit has announced a pair of headlining concerts in New York City and Los Angeles taking place Aug. 12 and Aug. 16, respectively, marking their first full live shows since 2021.

Registration for a chance at tickets is open now. For all ticket info, visit FosterthePeople.com.

You can also catch Foster the People perform at the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!