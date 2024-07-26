Foster the People shares new song, "Chasing Low Vibrations," announces NYC & LA shows

Foster the People has shared a new song called "Chasing Low Vibrations," a track off the band's upcoming album, Paradise State of Mind.

"It's about stepping into a new chapter of being, while reflecting on the past," the group says.

You can listen to "Chasing Low Vibrations" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Paradise State of Mind, the follow-up to 2017's Sacred Hearts Club, drops Aug. 16. It also includes the single "Lost in Space" and the cut "Take Me Back."

In more Foster the People news, the "Pumped Up Kicks" outfit has announced a pair of headlining concerts in New York City and Los Angeles taking place Aug. 12 and Aug. 16, respectively, marking their first full live shows since 2021.

Registration for a chance at tickets is open now. For all ticket info, visit FosterthePeople.com.

You can also catch Foster the People perform at the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

