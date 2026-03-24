The Format's Sam Means reflects on first comeback show ahead of reunion tour: 'Our faces were melted'

Ever since The Format broke up in 2008, bandmates Nate Ruess and Sam Means have fielded questions about whether they would ever reunite. Even still, they didn't expect the overwhelming reaction to their first show back in 2025.

"Surprised is an understatement," Means tells ABC Audio. "We were just absolutely ... our faces were melted by just, like, what was going on."

That comeback show took place in a basketball arena in The Format's hometown of Phoenix and marked the band's biggest headlining performance of their career.

"I don't even know if fun. ever played a headlining show that big," Means laughs, referring to Ruess' former band. "So it was wild to come back after so much time and play in a basketball arena. The energy that night was just unmatched."

The Format had initially planned to reunite in 2020 for a run of shows, but those were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The five years in between allowed The Format to make a new album, Boycott Heaven, which marked their first record in 20 years.

"The 2020 stuff, I'm sad that that never happened," Means says. "But in hindsight, I think, this is a much better situation."

Boycott Heaven is out now, and The Format will launch a full reunion tour in support of it Thursday in Boston.

"We're going to be playing a lot of new stuff, obviously playing a ton of old stuff, but we like to do a different set list every show," Means says. "Nate is really famous for the last-second set list before the show, so people will get a good variety."

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