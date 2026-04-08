Foo Fighters releasing new '﻿Your Favorite Toy'﻿ track 'Of All People' on Friday

'Your Favorite Toy' album artwork. (Roswell Records/RCA Records)
By Josh Johnson

Foo Fighters will premiere a new song called "Of All People" on Friday.

Ahead of the studio recording's debut, you can watch Dave Grohl and company rock "Of All People" on the Irish music performance series Other Voices streaming now on YouTube.

"Of All People" will mark the fourth cut to be released from the upcoming 12th Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy, following "Asking for a Friend," "Caught in the Echo" and the title track. The record will arrive in full on April 24.

Foo Fighters will play a one-off show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, followed by headlining sets at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll launch a full North American stadium tour in August.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

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