Foo Fighters honor ﻿their history on 'The Late Show'﻿ with medley of 'This Is a Call' and 'Everlong'

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and musical guest The Foo Fighters during Wednesday’s May 13, 2026 show. (Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc.) (Scott Kowalchyk/Scott Kowalchyk /CBS)
By Josh Johnson

Following Foo Fighters' performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier in May, the show has now shared a bonus medley from the band honoring their history with the series.

The set began with a rendition of "This Is a Call," which Dave Grohl and company first performed in 1995 during their TV debut on the Late Show when it was hosted by David Letterman. They then transitioned into "Everlong," which the Foos performed on Letterman's final Late Show episode in 2015.

Colbert's Late Show hosting tenure is notably ending in a week on May 21.

You can watch the Foo Fighters medley streaming now via the Late Show's YouTube channel.

Foo Fighters will launch a North American stadium tour in August in support of their new album, Your Favorite Toy.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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