Foo Fighters announce LA benefit concert for Dave Grohl's birthday

Dave Grohl is celebrating his birthday with a Foo Fighters benefit concert.

The Foos will play the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Jan. 14, the same day Grohl turns 57. The show will benefit Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission.

"What better way to spend my 57th birthday than making a bunch of noise with a bunch of friends for a good cause," Grohl says in a statement. "This ain't just a big a** rock show, it's a big a** party with a heart. Turn up the volume, turn up the hope, but most of all….TURN UP."

Tickets will only be available in-person at the Kia Forum box office starting Sunday at noon PT; lining up begins at 8 a.m. PT. There is a four-ticket limit per person, and all tickets must be purchased with a physical credit or debit card.

If you plan on lining up for tickets, the Foos ask that you bring a donation item in support of Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission, such as socks and underwear and bagged or boxed pasta. A full list of of items can be found on FooFighters.com.

The Foos will launch a full 2026 U.S. tour in August.

