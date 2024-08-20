Fontaines D.C. premieres new ﻿'Romance﻿' song, "In the Modern World"

By Josh Johnson

Fontaines D.C. has premiered a new song called "In the Modern World," a track off the band's upcoming album, Romance.

"In the Modern World" is available now via digital outlets, and its accompanying video is streaming on YouTube. The clip stars Ewan Mitchell aka Aemond Targaryen, though his vibe is more goth than House of the Dragon.

Romance is due out Friday. It also includes the single "Starburster," which currently sits in the top 25 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

Fontaines D.C. will launch a U.S. tour in September.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

